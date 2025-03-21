Previous
Cape Bluebell PA123926 by merrelyn
Cape Bluebell PA123926

For Rainbow 2025 - blue (Rule of odds).
This pretty flower is another South African native. It was first collected Western Australia in 1898 and is considered an environmental weed.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

narayani ace
Very pretty
March 21st, 2025  
