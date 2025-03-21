Sign up
Previous
Photo 1129
Cape Bluebell PA123926
For Rainbow 2025 - blue (Rule of odds).
This pretty flower is another South African native. It was first collected Western Australia in 1898 and is considered an environmental weed.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4990
photos
184
followers
109
following
309% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st March 2025 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
weeds
,
rainbow2025
,
cape_bluebell
narayani
ace
Very pretty
March 21st, 2025
