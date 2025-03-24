Sign up
Previous
Photo 1132
Poppies PA045708
For Rainbow2025 - red
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4996
photos
185
followers
109
following
310% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th October 2024 2:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
rainbow2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous poppy
March 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Always love a poppy! Beautiful!
March 24th, 2025
