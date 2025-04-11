Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
I'm clutching at straws .....P4116203
I've fallen weeks behind in the 52 Week Project so I'm trying to catch up.
At a pinch the rocky channel could be considered half full as the wave rolls in.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5023
photos
183
followers
109
following
312% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th April 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
long_exposure
,
point_peron
,
52wc-2025-w15
,
merrelyn52wc25-w15
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe inspiring
April 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Truly beautiful
April 11th, 2025
