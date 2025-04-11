Previous
I'm clutching at straws .....P4116203 by merrelyn
I'm clutching at straws .....P4116203

I've fallen weeks behind in the 52 Week Project so I'm trying to catch up.
At a pinch the rocky channel could be considered half full as the wave rolls in.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe inspiring
April 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Truly beautiful
April 11th, 2025  
