Photo 1143
Sunset in Kampot P4307105
We haven't actually seen many sunsets while we've been away so we decided to do a sunset river trip while in Kampot. It was a glorious evening and we even saw a few fireflies on the way back to the wharf.
For May Half and Half
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5047
photos
183
followers
110
following
313% complete
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
118
119
1142
120
1143
121
122
1144
Views
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th April 2025 6:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
silhouettes
,
cambodia
,
sunburst
,
kampot
,
mayhalf-2025
,
kampot_river
