Previous
Photo 1149
Would you like some barbecued seafood? P4297058
Another shot from the Key seafood market.
For May Half and Half
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5057
photos
181
followers
111
following
314% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th May 2025 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barbecue
,
markets
,
cambodia
,
kep
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf-2025
narayani
ace
Nice shot. Did you try anything?
May 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous half and half! I seldom ate any of these ;-)
May 8th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
I was tempted but there were a few too many flies buzzing around for my liking.
May 8th, 2025
