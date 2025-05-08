Previous
Would you like some barbecued seafood? P4297058 by merrelyn
Photo 1149

Would you like some barbecued seafood? P4297058

Another shot from the Key seafood market.
For May Half and Half
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice shot. Did you try anything?
May 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous half and half! I seldom ate any of these ;-)
May 8th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani I was tempted but there were a few too many flies buzzing around for my liking.
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact