Photo 1150
Half Sun, Half Shade P4256648
While in Cambodia, we visited a floating village on Tonle Sap (the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia). We made a stop at a floating shop. They had a pen with several crocodiles for the tourists to see.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5059
photos
181
followers
111
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th April 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
shadows
,
crocodile
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf2025
