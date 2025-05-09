Previous
Half Sun, Half Shade P4256648 by merrelyn
Half Sun, Half Shade P4256648

While in Cambodia, we visited a floating village on Tonle Sap (the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia). We made a stop at a floating shop. They had a pen with several crocodiles for the tourists to see.
Merrelyn

