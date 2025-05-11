Baray Neak Pean (North Baray) P4223346

Another one from Siem Reap for May Half and Half.

Barays are large, rectangular man made water reservoirs, built by the Khmer Empire in ancient Cambodia between the 9th and 13th centuries.

The main functions of Baray Neak Pean were :

⁃ refill the underground water to ensure the humidity of the sand layer under the temple to maintain the stability of the temple,

⁃ irrigation in downstream

⁃ water supply for daily use

- avoid flood in the region by storing water temporarily during the rainy season

The North Baray was built under the Reign of King Jayavarman VII (1181-1218). Its original name was Jayatataka "Chey Tadak". Some local people call it "Veal Reach Dak North Baray, or "Baray Neak Pean". The North Baray is 3,600 meters long and 930 meters wide, with Neak Pean temple as its center. It has been dry for more than 500 years. Some researchers thought that it was impossible to rehabilitate it. However, in 2007, the Water and Forest Department of APSARA National Authority repaired the system, the ancient canals and dams and built water gates to control the water flow on the ancient water system of Baray. In 2008, water began to flow back into the North Baray and supplied the moat of Angkor Thom via a canal, and the moat of Preah Khan and Neak Poan temples from the groundwater. The water flow into North Baray was 700,000 cubic meters in 2008, 3,000,000 cubic meters in 2009, 3,678,000 cubic meters in 2010, and 5,000,000 cubic meters in 2011.

The North Baray with its surrounding temples such as Neak Poan, Preah Khan, and Angkor Thom is a crucial educational element for the non-water specialist public to understand the Angkorean Hydraulic System. It is the most important reservoir to supply Angkor Thom city through its own water canal from an outlet of the south-west corner of the Baray. The moat of Preah Khan temple is at all time full of water thanks to the North Baray . (Taken from a sign at the entrance).

