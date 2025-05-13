Sign up
Previous
Photo 1154
Our Chariot Arrives P5017206
For May Half and Half.
This was the boat that ferried us back and forth across the Kampot River.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5067
photos
180
followers
111
following
316% complete
Tags
reflections
,
boats
,
cambodia
,
halhandhalf
,
mayhalf-2025
,
kampot_river
,
peam_snea_resort
Beverley
ace
A perfect charriot, so much fun
May 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful reflections
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and reflections.
May 13th, 2025
