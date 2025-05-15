Sign up
Photo 1156
The Other Side Of The River P5017210
For May Half and Half.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th May 2025 11:04am
Tags
reflections
clouds
cambodia
halfandhalf
kampot_river
mayhalf2025
narayani
ace
Lovely clouds - both in the sky and water
May 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
May 15th, 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
What a lovely view Fav
May 15th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Lovely scene!
May 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
These dwellings are so close to the water edge; its little wonder they sometimes get caught up in floods. Nice shot, a lovely setting.
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous scenery.
May 15th, 2025
