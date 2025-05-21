Sign up
Photo 1162
Looking Through The Doorways.....P4223329
at Ta Som Temple.
For May Half and Half
21st May 2025
21st May 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5083
photos
179
followers
111
following
318% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st May 2025 2:07pm
wall
,
cambodia
,
doorways
,
halfandhalf
,
siem_reap
,
ta_som_temple
,
mayhalf-2025
Beverley
ace
Great h&h
May 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, wonderful shapes and textures too.
May 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
Excellent h/h! Love that line of doorways and the textures - a super capture.
May 21st, 2025
