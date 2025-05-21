Previous
Looking Through The Doorways.....P4223329 by merrelyn
Photo 1162

Looking Through The Doorways.....P4223329

at Ta Som Temple.
For May Half and Half
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great h&h
May 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, wonderful shapes and textures too.
May 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
Excellent h/h! Love that line of doorways and the textures - a super capture.
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact