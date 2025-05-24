Sign up
Photo 1165
Photo 1165
Temple Reflections P4226382
For May Half and Half.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
5
1
1
Themes and other stuff
E-M1MarkII
24th May 2025 3:46pm
Tags
reflections
,
temple
,
cambodia
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf2025
,
neak_pean_temple
judith deacon
Great reflections, perfect for half and half!
May 24th, 2025
