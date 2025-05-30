Previous
Just Before The Storm Hit P5037563 by merrelyn
Photo 1171

Just Before The Storm Hit P5037563

For May Half and Half
The restaurant barbecues were set up and we were planning on having dinner on the beach. The rain started while our fish was cooking and there was a mad panic by the staff to get everything under cover.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
A magnificent capture of this amazing setting and colours.
May 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
Breathtaking 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture...The light and the pop of red is great.
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact