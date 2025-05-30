Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
Just Before The Storm Hit P5037563
For May Half and Half
The restaurant barbecues were set up and we were planning on having dinner on the beach. The rain started while our fish was cooking and there was a mad panic by the staff to get everything under cover.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5101
photos
178
followers
110
following
320% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th May 2025 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
boat
,
cambodia
,
koh_rong_samoleon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
May 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
A magnificent capture of this amazing setting and colours.
May 30th, 2025
Brian
ace
Breathtaking 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture...The light and the pop of red is great.
May 30th, 2025
