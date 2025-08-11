Sign up
Photo 1173
The Colour Within P8114117
The poppies in my garden are at very different stages. Some are already blooming but the majority of them are still tiny seedlings.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
buds
,
edges
,
august25words
