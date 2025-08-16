Previous
On My Walk Today by merrelyn
It was a glorious Winter day, perfect for a walk along the beach. I saw people and birds enjoying the beach, lots of pretty weeds and several red wattle birds enjoying the coral trees.
Merrelyn

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
Monica
Really beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A beautiful walk
August 16th, 2025  
