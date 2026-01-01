Sign up
Photo 1177
Photo 1177
A white feather at sunset P1013570
I loved the way that the feather picked up the golden glow of the sunset and I've just managed to get it in before Eye of the Beholder closes. I'm sure that people were wondering why I'd stopped to take photos of a feather stuck in a post.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st January 2026 7:20pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
post
,
feather
,
safety_bay
,
eotb-170
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful - my first fav of 2026
January 1st, 2026
KV
ace
The light on the feather and the tones of the image are fabulous. Isn’t is funny how people are surprised at what we take photos of. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely - Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026
