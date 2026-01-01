Previous
A white feather at sunset P1013570 by merrelyn
Photo 1177

A white feather at sunset P1013570

I loved the way that the feather picked up the golden glow of the sunset and I've just managed to get it in before Eye of the Beholder closes. I'm sure that people were wondering why I'd stopped to take photos of a feather stuck in a post.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
JackieR ace
This is beautiful - my first fav of 2026
January 1st, 2026  
KV ace
The light on the feather and the tones of the image are fabulous. Isn’t is funny how people are surprised at what we take photos of. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely - Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026  
