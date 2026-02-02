Sign up
Photo 1179
Photo 1179
Taking a drink P7110509
I liked the backlight on the water as it spilt from the elephant's mouth. The elephant was very cool too and I took way too many photos of it at the water hole.
For Flash of Red - contrast
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
28
29
30
31
1178
32
1179
33
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd February 2026 5:12pm
b&w
,
animals
,
contrast
,
elephant
,
africa
,
botswana
,
for2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
February 2nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Beautiful image
February 2nd, 2026
