Previous
Taking a drink P7110509 by merrelyn
Photo 1179

Taking a drink P7110509

I liked the backlight on the water as it spilt from the elephant's mouth. The elephant was very cool too and I took way too many photos of it at the water hole.
For Flash of Red - contrast
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
February 2nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful image
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact