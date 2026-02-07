Previous
Standing Tall P7110304 by merrelyn
Photo 1184

Standing Tall P7110304

For Flash of Red 2026.
Seeing these magnificent creatures in the wild was a dream come true.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Merrelyn

Babs ace
He is gorgeous
February 7th, 2026  
