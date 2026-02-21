Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
I wish I could swat these flies. P6217813
A Thompsons gazelle for Flash of Red 20026.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st February 2026 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
africa
,
tanzania
,
ngorongoro
,
thompsons_gazelle
,
for2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Boy me too- great photo-My husband and I went on a Thompsons Safari and it was an unforgetable experience.
February 21st, 2026
Krista Marson
poor animal, so frustrating
February 21st, 2026
KV
ace
Creepy… cool animal!
February 21st, 2026
Monica
Oh yes, poor thing
February 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Poor thing. Cute picture.
February 21st, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Those flies look very annoying but perhaps the gazelle doesn't mind, he doesn't look too bothered. Fabulous capture btw. Fav.
February 21st, 2026
