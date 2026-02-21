Previous
I wish I could swat these flies. P6217813 by merrelyn
Photo 1198

I wish I could swat these flies. P6217813

A Thompsons gazelle for Flash of Red 20026.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Christine Sztukowski ace
Boy me too- great photo-My husband and I went on a Thompsons Safari and it was an unforgetable experience.
February 21st, 2026  
Krista Marson
poor animal, so frustrating
February 21st, 2026  
KV ace
Creepy… cool animal!
February 21st, 2026  
Monica
Oh yes, poor thing
February 21st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Poor thing. Cute picture.
February 21st, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Those flies look very annoying but perhaps the gazelle doesn't mind, he doesn't look too bothered. Fabulous capture btw. Fav.
February 21st, 2026  
