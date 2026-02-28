Previous
Another pinch me moment! P7222457 by merrelyn
Photo 1205

Another pinch me moment! P7222457

For Flash of Red 2026
I was very excited when this magnificent creature came down to the waterhole just across from our cabin.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous shot.
February 28th, 2026  
