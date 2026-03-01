Sign up
Previous
Photo 1206
Calotropis gigantea P6238158
aka crown flower or giant milkweed.
For Rainbow2026 - violet.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
4
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5421
photos
173
followers
95
following
330% complete
View this month »
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
Latest from all albums
57
1204
58
289
59
1205
1206
60
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st March 2026 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
africa
,
violet
,
tanzania
,
dar_es_salaam
,
march26words
,
calotropis_gigantea
,
crown_flower
,
giant_milkweed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely and unusual
March 1st, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Lovely focus and colour
March 1st, 2026
Kim
ace
Very pretty!
March 1st, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Really lovely.
March 1st, 2026
