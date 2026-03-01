Previous
Calotropis gigantea P6238158 by merrelyn
Photo 1206

Calotropis gigantea P6238158

aka crown flower or giant milkweed.
For Rainbow2026 - violet.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Merrelyn

~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely and unusual
March 1st, 2026  
Jennifer
Lovely focus and colour
March 1st, 2026  
Kim
Very pretty!
March 1st, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell
Really lovely.
March 1st, 2026  
