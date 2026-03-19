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Previous
Photo 1224
Rice PA187884
For Rainbow 2026 - green
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
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OM-1
Taken
19th March 2026 4:16pm
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green
,
rice
,
vietnam
,
mai_chau
,
rice_fields
,
rainbow-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely green shot.
March 19th, 2026
narayani
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Lovely green and wonderful focus
March 19th, 2026
Diana
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Beautiful fresh greens.
March 19th, 2026
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