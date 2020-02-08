Sign up
At the edge of the world
This view had me breath takenly stand in the snow for a very long time while imagining life in a world where everything is white
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Emese Uzonyi
@mese
I'm an amateur photographer from Hungary and I decided to start my 365 project on the last day of spring, how poetic of me... I got...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cottage
,
goblin
