Orphan by metzpah
215 / 365

Orphan

Plant growing I think from compost but not sure what it will turn into
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
