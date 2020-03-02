Previous
Next
Condensation by metzpah
236 / 365

Condensation

Black and white macro of window condensation
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise