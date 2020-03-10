Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
237 / 365
Cooper and Holloway
Our art club is having a pet portrait contest for the treasure’s dog. This will be my submission. I think it’s done. I know the proportions are wrong but I don’t want to ruin the likenesses.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
237
photos
15
followers
16
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
10th March 2020 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
art
,
acrylic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close