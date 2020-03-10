Previous
Cooper and Holloway by metzpah
237 / 365

Cooper and Holloway

Our art club is having a pet portrait contest for the treasure’s dog. This will be my submission. I think it’s done. I know the proportions are wrong but I don’t want to ruin the likenesses.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
