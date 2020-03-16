Previous
Starting to look like a leaf by metzpah
250 / 365

Starting to look like a leaf

In the rain. Pink colour is lovely.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
