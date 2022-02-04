Previous
Next
Winter Fairy on a Frosty Day by metzpah
35 / 365

Winter Fairy on a Frosty Day

An ice storm visited us the other day and I used the opportunity to model my fairy drawing with. I wanted to try something inspired by the Cottingley Fairies 🧚‍♂️
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise