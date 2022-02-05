Previous
Fairy Silhouette by metzpah
Fairy Silhouette

My fairy drawing cutout silhouetted with icy trees
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
she's cute :)
February 7th, 2022  
Katherine Nutt
@koalagardens thank you 😸
February 7th, 2022  
