Firemen on the Neighbour’s Roof by metzpah
Firemen on the Neighbour’s Roof

They had a fire. I sensed it before I heard the sirens. Eerie.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
