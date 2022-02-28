Previous
Twisted Wire and Key Charm Necklace by metzpah
59 / 365

Twisted Wire and Key Charm Necklace

Made something today. Been a few years since I played with jewellery making.
28th February 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
