Setting Half Moon by metzpah
Setting Half Moon

Half moon low in western sky has the orange glow of a low horizon moon
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
