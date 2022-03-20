Previous
Releasing responsibility by metzpah
79 / 365

Releasing responsibility

For the spring equinox I did some clearing work and burnt a pile of art. This one was a drawing with a sigil for binding evil. I release the responsibility for others actions.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
21% complete

