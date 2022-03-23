Previous
Angry Burning Forest by metzpah
Angry Burning Forest

The forest and trees have been burning every summer. More fires every year. Perhaps the forest will fight back soon.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
