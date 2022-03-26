Previous
Burning Art by metzpah
Burning Art

Burning the drawings I created earlier in the month
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
