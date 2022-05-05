Previous
An Anole on Kindling by metzpah
An Anole on Kindling

I love the anoles that run around in my yard. This one was brought to my attention by one of the cats, and I thought he looked very fine on the pile of kindling.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
