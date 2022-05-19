Previous
Declaring these paintings Done by metzpah
139 / 365

Declaring these paintings Done

This pile has been sitting around too long. I did work on most of them but most didn’t need much more and a couple I know I won’t go back too
19th May 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
