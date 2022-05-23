Previous
Blue of Bird by metzpah
Blue of Bird

Hanging out enough to have been identified as a wren but not from this picture
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
