Focus stacking by metzpah
Focus stacking

Learned exactly how HDR works and got a plug-in for GIMP that helps render the image with a little more control and finesse.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
