Non-Euclidean Architecture Sunset

The local photography club weekly challenge was skyline photography, which I didn’t have much of and wasn’t willing to travel far to get. So I drew my own skyline inspired by non-Euclidean geometry architecture, cut it out, then found a nice evening to photograph with the sunset, hoping the silhouetting would help disguise that it was only a two-dimensional skyline. Even if it didn’t I still kind of like what came out of the experiment.