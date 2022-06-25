Previous
Waldorf Broccoli Salad by metzpah
Waldorf Broccoli Salad

Broccoli, daikon radish, celery, apple, walnuts, cranberry, tamari flavoured almonds, garden herbs, with a horseradish mayonnaise dressing
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
