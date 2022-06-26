Previous
Orchard Orb Weaver Spider by metzpah
177 / 365

Orchard Orb Weaver Spider

Processed into a black and white image with the spider colour selected
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
