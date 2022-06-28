Previous
Breathe in Light by metzpah
179 / 365

Breathe in Light

Last week our writing group had a prompt of a photo showing a person sitting on a bench watching a sunset. Today I drew the sigil I created from the inspiration, and an image to illustrate what I wrote. I also rewrote the piece with silver marker on black paper in tidy print then gave it a swirly border.

Breathe in Light

There is a quiet time in the liminal light
When shadows stretch to meet the darkening sky
She breathes in the reddening light and exhales the hidden things
The glow is kept safe in the confines of her heart
The warmth, ever pulsing
While the shadows meet their shadows and dance with the breeze
Stirring up and dislodging what was once lost and forgotten
But now crawls out of the darkness and into our dreams
In our dreams we can face the unbearable
We can meet it face on
It will tell us what it needs for transformation
And that knowing is all it needs
She turns to face the opposite direction
And opens her heart to morning.
Julie Duncan ace
Excellent! I love your swirls, and the phrase “in our dreams we can face the unbearable.” So thought provoking.
June 30th, 2022  
