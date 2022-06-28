Breathe in Light

Last week our writing group had a prompt of a photo showing a person sitting on a bench watching a sunset. Today I drew the sigil I created from the inspiration, and an image to illustrate what I wrote. I also rewrote the piece with silver marker on black paper in tidy print then gave it a swirly border.



There is a quiet time in the liminal light

When shadows stretch to meet the darkening sky

She breathes in the reddening light and exhales the hidden things

The glow is kept safe in the confines of her heart

The warmth, ever pulsing

While the shadows meet their shadows and dance with the breeze

Stirring up and dislodging what was once lost and forgotten

But now crawls out of the darkness and into our dreams

In our dreams we can face the unbearable

We can meet it face on

It will tell us what it needs for transformation

And that knowing is all it needs

She turns to face the opposite direction

And opens her heart to morning.