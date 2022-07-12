Previous
Next
Copper point portrait drawing by metzpah
193 / 365

Copper point portrait drawing

Metal point portrait drawing on prepared paper, using a muse from the Museum by Sktchy app. I used copper stylus and took the photo on red lava rock at an angle hoping to get some of the copper pink highlighted.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise