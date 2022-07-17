Previous
Moon and clouds by metzpah
198 / 365

Moon and clouds

Waning moon and scattering of clouds from underneath the oak tree. I think that dot to the left is Venus.
17th July 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
54% complete

