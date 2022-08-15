Previous
Vintage Map Elements by metzpah
227 / 365

Vintage Map Elements

Compass roses and anthropomorphic wind
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully drawn.
August 18th, 2022  
