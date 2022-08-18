Previous
Evening Clouds by metzpah
Evening Clouds

The storm that these clouds built into never reached us but was close enough to give us quite a light show
18th August 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
