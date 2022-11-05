Previous
Drawing on the Fence by metzpah
309 / 365

Drawing on the Fence

5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Diana ace
Such a stunning drawing, I love the colour against the wooden texture.
November 10th, 2022  
