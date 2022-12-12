Previous
December Rose by metzpah
346 / 365

December Rose

Played with colours textures and layers. Soft focus, sepia toned and colour select
Also inspired a haiku

Summer drought has passed
December rains quench the earth
Roses find new life
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
