Previous
Next
Today’s prettiest rose by metzpah
Photo 452

Today’s prettiest rose

I inherited a rose bush when we moved into our current home. I keep cutting in back more and more each year. It seems to love it.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise