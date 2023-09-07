Previous
Cat and bag by metzpah
Photo 613

Cat and bag

He tried getting in twice but settled for sitting in close proximity.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise